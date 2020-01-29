The Unicode Consortium just detailed Emoji 13.0 with 62 new characters, and 55 skin tone and gender variants. Google today announced that the new emoji will be available with Android 11, as well as the company’s five contributions to the 2020 set.

For Emoji 13.0, Google proposed all gender variants for “person in veil” and “person in tuxedo,” as well as “person feeding baby with a bottle.” There are also two emoji for expressing empathy: “two people hugging” and “slightly smiling face with tear.”

‘Slightly smiling face with tear’ is a visual metaphor for feeling simultaneous appreciation and relief. This mishmash of goodness with a dash of sadness is experienced in a number of ways: When you think of the past (#tbt) and retrieve positive memories or are thankful for elements of childhood. When you’re experiencing the present and not taking good fortune for granted as it comes. And, as you anticipate the future when you maintain a hopeful and optimistic attitude. — Jennifer Daniel, Google design director for the Android Emoji Program

Meanwhile, Google and Microsoft sponsored the transgender flag emoji. Other final candidates for Emoji 13.0 include a polar bear, bubble tea, pickup truck, fondue, teapot, and piñata. The full list is available here, with some of the Android variants already shown under the “Goog” column.

According to Google today, Emoji 13.0 will become available “later this year” with Android 11. This is one of the first official references by the company to the next version of the mobile operating system.

