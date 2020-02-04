Tuesday’s best deals include a new Amazon Gold Box focused on Chromebooks, plus a notable Google Home Mini bundle, and various Pixel models on sale. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Samsung Chromebooks and more

Amazon is offering 20% off Samsung Chromebooks, Monitors, and more. Our top pick is the 11.6-inch 4GB/32GB model at $180. That’s down from the usual $230 price tag and an Amazon all-time low.

This model offers a budget-friendly approach to Chromebooks, delivering an 11-inch display that’s backed by over 12-hours of battery life. It sports “military-grade” durability, so it’s an ideal machine for kids or teens that might be a bit rough and tumble with it. You’ll find more deals from today’s Gold Box right here.

Google Home Mini Smart Starter Kit

Lowe’s is offering the Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit bundled with a 2-pack of GE Dimmable Color LED Light Bulbs for $55. Typically picking up both the starter kit and additional lights would run you closer to $100 right now, with today’s offer is being the best value to date. While we’ve seen the Home Mini bundle sell for $20 in the past, this is the first promotion on GE’s RGB lights.

Centered around Home Mini and its Google Assistant capabilities, this package is a perfect way to kickstart your smart home. Not only will you score a white bulb, but the two color lights will allow you to add some ambiance to any room.

Various Pixel phones on sale today

Woot has Pixel 2/XL on sale from $100, which is down $50 from our previous mention. Consider going this route if you have someone on your list that isn’t in need of the latest tech, but would appreciate a new device. You can also find various original Pixel deals at $80.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

