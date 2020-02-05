Wednesday’s best deals include $700 off Samsung Galaxy S10, plus deals on wearables and some of the latest Chromebooks. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $700 on Samsung’s Galaxy S10

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $25 per month when activating on Sprint. A $30 activation fee applies. You can also opt to pay $600 upfront if you’d rather skip the reoccurring payments. Usually selling for $54 per month at Verizon, today’s offer saves you $700 overall and marks a new all-time low on the 5G variant.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, Galaxy S10 comes equipped with 256GB of onboard storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, all-day battery life, and more. Plus, there’s the 5G connectivity, ensuring this handset is ready for what the future holds.

Samsung Galaxy Fit is $69

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for $69 in both black and white styles. Having dropped from $100, Samsung currently has it marked down to $80, with today’s offer saving you 31% and matching the second-best we’ve seen overall.

Featuring an AMOLED display, Samsung has packed everything from heart rate monitoring to smartphone notifications into Galaxy Fit alongside up to a full week of battery life per charge. It’s also water-resistant up to 50-meters and can automatically track workouts.

HP Chromebook 15 drops to $349

Best Buy is offering the HP 15.6-inch Aluminum Chromebook 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $349. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 but trends around $450 these days. This offer is $50 less than the Amazon all-time low price.

Housed in an aluminum casing, this Chromebook delivers a high-end design backed by 128GB worth of storage, a full QWERTY and a numerical pad keyboard, plus a 15.6-inch display. Additional features like 802.11ac wireless, an HD webcam, and built-in SD card readers round out the list of notable specs here.

