Today’s best deals include discounts on Assistant-enabled tech from Anker, Samsung Galaxy A90 Android smartphones, and the Withings Steel HR. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Anker smart home tech

Anker’s latest sale at Amazon includes top-rated charging accessories, smart home essentials, and more. Our top pick is a two-pack of eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulbs for $28. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and in-line with our previous mention. eufy’s smart bulbs offer affordable pricing on LED illumination with smart home control, including support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Includes the ability to schedule and control remotely with the free smartphone app. Check out the entire sale here.

Samsung A90 hits new low

Today only, B&H offers the Samsung Galaxy A90 128GB Android Smartphone for $420. Originally $750, today’s deal is down from the usual $700 price tag and the best we’ve tracked all-time. The Samsung Galaxy A90 delivers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core CPU. You’ll get 128GB worth of storage, plus 48 and 8MP cameras, making it easy to snap high-resolution images wherever the action takes you.

Withings Steel HR Sport is $156

Amazon currently offers the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $156. That’s good for a 22% discount from the usual $200 going rate, is $4 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen since the holidays.

Standout features that have made their way to the Steel HR include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25-days of battery life, and water resistance up to 50-meters. Plus, as a fitness-focused smartwatch, you’ll find smart notifications plus the usual roster of heath-related features alongside more noteworthy inclusions like V02 max estimation. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. In our hands-on review, we found that it “checks the boxes that we were looking for in a fitness tracking watch.”

