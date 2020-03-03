Tuesday’s best deals include a notable Amazon SanDisk Gold Box, LG’s G7 ThinQ Smartphone, and one of the latest wearables from Samsung. Head below the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box starts at $10

Amazon is offering SanDisk and Western Digital storage from $10. Our top pick is the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD card at $45. That’s down from the usual up to $60 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include up to 100MB/s transfer speeds and a bundled SD card adapter. Ideal for adding substantial storage to your camera, Nintendo Switch, or Android device. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

LG G7 ThinQ is $400

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked LG G7 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone for $400 in Aurora Black. While it originally retailed for $850, a price you’ll still find at Verizon, it’s more recently been selling for $500 as reflected at B&H. Today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low, is only the second time we’ve seen it this low, and amounts to 20% in savings.

Headlined by a 6.1-inch display, LG’s G7 ThinQ smartphone runs Android Pie, sports a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU as well as 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Dual 16MP cameras are complemented by a rear fingerprint sensor as well as hands-free Alexa access. Plus with expandable storage, you can leverage an up to 256GB microSD card to store additional photos and other content.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch has 4-day battery life

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 46mm for $280. You’ll also find it on sale at Best Buy and direct from Samsung. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer comes within $11 of the all-time low and matches the lowest we’ve seen otherwise.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance, and up to 4-days of battery life on a single charge. You’ll also find the typical suite of fitness tracking capabilities like heart rate monitoring, alongside wrist-bound notification delivery and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Behind the Screens: 5 tips from Jordan’s budget Amazon lighting setup [Video]

Wyze Lock and Keypad Review: Easy installation at a great price [Video]

HyperX Cloud Flight S Review: The first Qi charging wireless headset [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: