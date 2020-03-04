Today’s best deals include the HP 14-inch Chromebook at $339, plus JVC’s Android Auto Receiver for $100 off, and the Anker PowerHouse 200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP’s 14-inch x360 Chromebook is $339

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 x 360 Chromebook 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $339. Usually selling for $419, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount and the lowest we’ve seen to date.

HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its folding 14-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around an Intel Pentium processor and packs 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of SSD storage. Plus, 10-hour battery life means the x360 Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more all day long. Sports dual USB-A as well as a single USB-C port.

JVC’s Android Auto Receiver sees $100 discount

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver (V750BT) for $280. Usually selling for $480, today’s offer saves you 20%, is $20 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low.

Featuring a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, JVC’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride if you’re looking for enhanced smartphone integration. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. Rated 4.5/5 stars from just under 100 shoppers.

Anker’s PowerHouse 200 Portable Generator offers USB-C, more

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $246. It typically goes for $300 with today’s deal matching our previous mention, as well as the second-best price we’ve tracked.

We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go.

