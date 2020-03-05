Thursday’s best deals include various Pixel devices from $90 and Dell Chromebooks on sale as well. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel devices from $90

Woot offers fully unlocked refurbished Pixel 2 models for $90. That’s $10 less than our previous refurbished mention and down from the original $649 price tag. Pixel 2 offers a 12MP camera, up to 25 hours of battery life, and a water-resistant design. Includes a 90-day warranty. Those in need of more screen real estate can score a Pixel 2 XL from $120, falling in-line with our previous mentions, as well. Although a few generations older now, this is still a solid buy for kids and grandparents. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Woot via Amazon offers Google Pixel 3a 64GB for $320. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $399 at B&H and other retailers. This is the best price we’ve tracked in nearly 3-months at Amazon. That’s also a new Amazon all-time low.

Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device.

Need a larger display? Woot via Amazon has the Pixel 3a XL 64GB model on sale for $420. You’d typically pay $479 on this model. You’ll find many of the same features noted above, but in a slightly larger footprint with a 6-inch display.

Dell Chromebooks on sale

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook i3/4GB/128GB for $349. Usually selling for $549, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Rocking a 2-in-1 form-factor, this Chromebook can convert between a laptop and tablet just by folding back the 14-inch screen. Battery life clocks in at 10-hours for students looking to take notes all-day, or those hoping to get some work done while out and about. On top of dual USB-C ports, you’ll also find a USB-A input, ensuring that modern and legacy peripherals will work like a charm.

