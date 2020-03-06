Friday’s top deals include Google Pixel 4/XL at Amazon all-time lows, plus Moto One Action is $250, and various TicWatches are on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 4/XL hits Amazon low

Amazon offers the Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone for $550. As a comparison, it originally sold for $799 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This is also the second-best price we’ve tracked, although previous deals have been locked to carriers for a year. The 128GB model is also on sale at $649, which is also $250 off. You’ll find the same discount being applied to Pixel 4 XL models, too, with the 128GB model marked down to $750. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a day’s worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities.

Motorola One Action is $250

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $250. Down from $350, today’s offer saves you up to $100, beats our previous mention by $30, and returns the price to its all-time low. Featuring a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Motorola powers its Moto One with an octa-core processor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Other notable features include 128GB of storage, Dolby Audio, and more.

TicWatches on sale

Amazon offers Mobvoi TicWatch Pro Smartwatch for $200. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention, and is one of the lowest prices to date. TicWatch Pro features an AMOLED display, runs Wear OS, and clocks in with up to 30 days of battery life on a single charge. You’ll, of course, find the usual roster of health-logging capabilities like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and other fitness stats.

