Monday deals: Anker accessories from $8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 $600, Samsung 512GB microSD $90, more

Monday’s best deals include new Anker price drops, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, and a 512GB Samsung microSD card. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Anker price drops

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Nebula Mars II Projector for $370. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 with today’s deal matching the best we’ve seen. Anker’s latest portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150-inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for 3-hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. Check out the entire sale here for more from $8 including Anker’s new Android-matching batteries.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is $600

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB with 12 Megapixel camera and monster 4000mAh battery for $600. That’s $400 off the current list price and the best price we’ve seen for this flagship 6.4-inch Super AMOLED phone/tablet that was originally released in late 2018 with enhanced S-Pen, Android 10 and whopping 6GB of RAM. Also available in Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple.

Add 512GB of Samsung microSD storage

Amazon offers the Samsung 512GB EVO Plus microSD Card for $90. As a comparison, it typically sells for $150 at Amazon and dropped to $120 at B&H. Today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Samsung’s Nintendo Switch-friendly microSD delivers a massive 512GB worth of data and transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Perfect for storing and transferring 4K content, plus it has a water-, shock-, and temperature-proof design. Ships with a 10-year warranty and an SD card adapter.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month's best trade-in deals when you decide it's time to upgrade your device.

