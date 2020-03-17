The “Made for Google” program ensures cases, chargers, and other accessories are compatible with Pixel phones and laptops. The Chrome OS team is now starting a similar certification effort called “Works With Chromebook.”

This program sees Google test accessories to “ensure they comply with Chromebook’s compatibility standard.” Certified product types include mice, keyboards, cables, connectors, power adapters, and hubs.

Find accessories that will work seamlessly with your Chromebook. Look for the Works With Chromebook badge on products that are tested and proven to meet Chromebook compatibility standards.

One particular area this program can help in is keyboards. Since Chrome OS has its own layout, most Bluetooth and wired accessories do not make special affordances for the Assistant key, search button, and top row shortcuts for returning to the previous page, refreshing, and entering fullscreen. Hopefully, this certification will see an uptick in Chrome-specific keyboards, given the platform’s growth.

A new Works With Chromebook site today lists 13 “leading” brands: AbleNet, Anker, Belkin, Brydge, Cable Matters, Elecom, Hyper, Kensington, Logitech, Plugable, Satechi, StarTech, and Targus.

The simple badge is comprised of the Chrome logo and the “works with chromebook” branding. These products will be available in the US, Canada, and Japan at the following physical and online retailers: Amazon.com, Best Buy (U.S. and Canada), Walmart.com, and Bic Camera (Japan). More countries and stores are coming soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: