Wednesday’s top deals include new Anker price drops from $9, plus Sony’s high-end ANC wireless headphones, and $20 off TP-Link’s Deco M3 Wi-Fi system. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fresh Anker deals from $9

Amazon is offering Anker’s recently released Atom III Slim 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $21. That’s down $14 from the regular going rate, $1 less than the previous all-time low, and the best we’ve seen.

With an ultra-compact design, this wall charger is an easy buy for frequent travelers or as a bedside charger where space may be at a premium. Notable features here include a single USB-C port backed by 30W of power, making it a suitable answer for charging iPhones, iPads, and various Android devices, plus a foldable plug that makes its footprint even smaller. Jump into the entire sale here for additional deals from $9.

Sony’s top-end ANC wireless headphones

Amazon offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $255. As a comparison, these headphones typically sell for $350 before dropping to $278 this week at most retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low.

Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback and more.

Save $20 on TP-Link’s Deco M3 mesh Wi-Fi system

Newegg is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M3 Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $90. Normally selling for $110, like you’ll find right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and is $6 under the all-time low there. This is also one of the best we’ve tracked to date.

Featuring up to 4,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, this Wi-Fi system pairs a mesh router with two satellites for a whole-home setup. You’re also looking at up to 1167Mb/s speeds, providing plenty of bandwidth for streaming shows, playing online games, backing up a computer, and more.

