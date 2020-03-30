How to check and track coronavirus symptoms on Android

Right now, we’re square in the middle of a pandemic the likes of which our generations have never experienced, which is also inconveniently overlapping with the tail end of the normal cold and flu season and the arrival of allergy season. This has caused a fair bit of uncertainty for some, but thankfully there are ways to have a better idea of whether or not your symptoms line up with those of COVID-19. Here are some of the many coronavirus symptom-checking and tracking apps available on Android.

Unfortunately, there’s no one right answer for the best way to check whether your symptoms match those of the coronavirus, as most apps are only available in a select few countries for sake of privacy laws and health guidance differences.

ZOE COVID Symptom Tracker — US & UK

If you’re looking for a way to not only check your symptoms against those of the coronavirus, but also give back to the medical community, look no further than the ZOE COVID Symptom Tracker — available as an app for both Android and iOS. The goal of the app is not only to check your symptoms, or lack thereof, on a daily basis, but also to provide that information (in an anonymized way) to the medical research community.

The app will be used to study the symptoms of COVID-19 and track the spread of this virus. This research is led by Prof. Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and director of TwinsUK; Prof. Andrew Chan, professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Chief of Clinical and Translational Epidemiology Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital; and Prof. Christopher Gardner, Rehnborg Farquhar Professor of Medicine at Stanford University Prevention Research Center.

Apple COVID-19 Screening Tool — US

As reported by our coworkers at 9to5Mac, Apple actually developed their own coronavirus symptom-checking app in partnership with FEMA and the CDC. To ensure the app is able to get in as many hands as possible, you don’t need an Apple device to use their COVID-19 Screening Tool, as it’s also available online as a web app for PCs, Androids, and really anything with a web browser.

Following a few short questions, you’ll be given advice about your current symptoms (or lack thereof) based on your chances of exposure.

Babylon GP at Hand — UK

For some in the UK, you’re able to sign up for a startup-like NHS health service from Babylon Health called GP at Hand. Using your Android or iOS phone from the comfort of your own home, GP at Hand offers a symptom checker — both for the coronavirus and for other ailments — and as well as the ability to schedule a video appointment with a medical professional to get a proper assessment.

However, the service requires that you switch your GP practice, which not everyone may be willing to do. Babylon also offers a separate paid subscription as well as one-time video appointment options, if you just want to get checked out once.

Jio COVID Symptom Checker — worldwide

The folks at Indian telecom Reliance Jio have made one of the best coronavirus symptom checkers for Android and other devices, because it’s simple and — despite being intended for folks in India — it’s available globally.

You can head over to the Jio Symptom Checker from your phone’s web browser to take a short questionnaire to find out whether or not your symptoms are likely to be caused by the coronavirus or not. Once you’ve completed the test, you’ll be given a basic assessment of how high or low risk you are for having COVID-19.

