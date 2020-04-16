Thursday deals: Pixel and Galaxy phones from $60, Nest Cam Outdoor $124, more

Today’s best deals include Pixel and more on sale at Woot, plus deals on Nest Cam Outdoor, and the Moto One Action. Head below for all of our top picks in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Pixel and more at Woot

Today only, Woot offers a selection of certified refurbished Android smartphones from $60. Our top pick is Google Pixel 2 64GB in Just Black for $90. As a comparison, it originally sold for $650 and today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention.

Pixel 2 offers a 12MP camera, up to 25 hours of battery life, and a water-resistant design. Includes a 90-day warranty. Although a few generations older now, this is still a solid buy for kids and grandparents. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Nest Cam Outdoor is $124

Staples is currently offering the Google Nest Cam Outdoor for $124. Typically fetching $199, it just dropped to $149 at Google and Best Buy, with today’s offer slashing off an extra $25 and saving you a total of 38%. This is the lowest we’ve seen on a single camera this year, as well.

Standout features here include 1080p recording, two-way talk, and integration with the rest of Google’s smart home ecosystem. There’s also an entirely weather-resistant design, meaning you’ll easily be able to surveil outdoor areas when monitoring for package drop-offs, and more.

Moto One Action at $250

Motorola is currently offering its unlocked Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $250. Down from $350, today’s offer saves you up to $100, beats our previous mention by $13, and returns the price to its all-time low.

Featuring a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Motorola powers its Moto One with an octa-core processor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Other notable features include 128GB of storage, Dolby Audio, and more.

