Google’s Nest Hub Max is $175 in today’s best deals, new Powerbeats $119, more

Today’s best deals include Google’s Nest Hub Max at $175, plus the new Powerbeats wireless earbuds see their first discount, and you can save on Samsung Galaxy watches. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub Max drops to $175

Verizon is currently offering the Google Nest Hub Max for $175. Typically selling for $229 like you’ll find at B&H and directly from Google, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $14, and is one of the lowest prices to date.

Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home and all the other things Google’s digital assistant is known for. A noteworthy feature called Face Match lets it stand out from the competition, packing facial recognition in order to offer personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the display, and more based on who’s around.

New Powerbeats see first discount

Verizon Wireless offers then new Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones for $119. This is the first discount we’ve seen from the regular $150 price tag since these headphones were announced. The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15-hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package.

Score Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm for $120. Typically selling for $180, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats our previous mention’s value by $5, and marks a new all-time low.

Galaxy Watch Active sets out to make fitness tracking as effortless as possible with the ability to automatically monitor six types of workouts alongside heart rate, steps, and other stats. A 1.1-inch circular AMOLED display is at the center of the experience, which pairs with multiple-day battery life, iOS, and Android compatibility, and a swim-ready design.

