Anker’s new Amazon sale starts at $7, Google Home Mini $27, more in today’s best deals

Monday’s best deals include a new Anker Amazon sale starting at $7, plus Google Home hits one of the best prices, and Home Depot discounts various Assistant-enabled products. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest sale

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds for $80. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. As one of Anker’s latest release, these truly wireless earbuds offer a compelling alternative to AirPods for notably less.

Notable features here include up to 28-hours of playback when the battery case is accounted for, alongside a water-resistant design that protects against rain, sweat, and more. Anker also offers a customizable set of EQ settings to take your listening experience to the next level.

Google Home drops to $27

Target is offering the Google Nest Mini for $29, with a RedCard membership bringing the price to $27.50. Down from $49, today matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is only the second time we’ve spotted this kind of discount. If you’re looking for the latest from Google, its Nest Mini brings Assistant to your home in a compact design.

Home Depot discounts smart thermostats

Home Depot is offering up to 45% off smart thermostats and various water heaters. Our top pick is the Honeywell T5 7-day Smart Thermostat for $74. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $130 for this model with today’s deal beating our previous mention by $6.

Honeywell’s smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geofence features to help you save money and energy. You can count on full integration with HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa, as well. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. If you’re looking to curb energy use this summer, bringing a smart home thermostat with automatic scheduling into the mix is a great way to get started.

