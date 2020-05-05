Tuesday’s best deals include the LG G8 ThinQ at $400, Pixelbook Go $520, more

Friday’s best deals include the LG G8 ThinQ at $400 while Pixelbook Go drops to $520. You can also save big on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

LG G8 ThinQ is $400

Amazon currently offers the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone for $400. Having dropped from $750, today’s offer saves you 46% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low.

LG’s G8 ThinQ smartphone sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Around back you’ll also find 16 and 12MP dual rear cameras, and there’s also 3D Face Unlock or Fingerprint ID authentication.

Pixelbook Go drops to $520

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB for $520 in certified refurbished condition. Also at Best Buy direct. Down from its $849 going rate in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer is $244 below our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen to date.

Having just been released last fall, Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen display and comes powered by an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity, which is included alongside a 3.5mm port. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e hits $400

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Android Tablet for $400. Typically selling for $480, today’s offer saves you $80, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low.

Armed with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet offers plenty of screen real estate for consuming content or getting work done. It also features up to 14-hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage, as well as face unlocking technology.

