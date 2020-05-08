Nest Cam Indoor drops to $129, Moto 360 Wear is $299, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include Google’s Nest Cam Indoor at $129, plus Moto 360 is $299, and more. Hit the jump for all that in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Nest Cam Indoor drops to lowest price

Amazon is currently offering the Google Nest Cam Indoor for $129. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, the second-best to date, and the lowest we’ve seen this year. Expanding your Assistant setup, Google’s Nest Cam Indoor comes equipped with 1080p recording and two-way talk. There’s also motion detection, allowing the camera to send alerts to your smartphone based on movement and the like.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch hits $299

BuyDig is currently offering the Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch bundled with a $30 Visa gift card for$299. While you’d normally pay $349 for the wearable itself, today’s offer amounts to a $379 value when you take the included credit into account and is the best we’ve tracked to date.

Motorola’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS and is complemented by a stainless steel housing with an always-on, 1.2-inch AMOLED display. All-day battery life joins many of the features we’ve come to expect from a wearable these days, including notification relay, heart rate tracking, fitness tracking via Google Fit, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Sony truly wireless WF-1000XM3 earbuds at $165

6ave via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black for $165. Normally $230, and going for as much at Amazon right now, this is $24 below our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Offering a truly wireless design, these earbuds also pack active noise cancellation that helps to block out distractions around you. If you’re working from home right now, it might be hard to focus. Just toss these earbuds in, turn on some Apple Music, Spotify, or Pandora, and enjoy some serenity.

