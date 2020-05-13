OnePlus 7 Pro is $150 off in today’s best deals, plus notable Pixel 4/XL offers, more

Wednesday’s best deals include the One Plus 7 Pro at $549, plus up to $700 off Pixel 4/XL, and August’s smart lock gets a nice discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $150 on OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 7 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $549. Typically fetching $699, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Equipped with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and curved edge to edge form-factor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera array that is centered around a 48 MP main camera and then supplemented by an ultra-wide angle lens and 3x optical zoom. Smart scene recognition and Nightscape 2.0 technology improve the experience even further. Other notable features include Warp Charge, which replenishes the battery in just 20 minutes, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Verizon offers notable trade-in deals

Verizon is currently offering select smartphones with up to $550 off when you trade-in your old device, and giving you an additional $150 gift card when you switch and activate a new line on one of the company’s Unlimited plans. Plus, you’ll get both an Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Plug with your purchase. This delivers $700 off your smartphone and even more in value with the free gear. One standout is the OnePlus 8 5G, which would drop to $100 after the $700 is taken off the device’s price, should you cash in on the maximum amount of savings possible here. This is the first major discount that we’ve seen and is down from the OnePlus 8 5G’s lofty $800 regular going rate. This is the latest OnePlus smartphone and packs 5G capability, should it be available in your area. Check out the entire sale here for more deals on Pixel and other devices.

August Smart Lock is $100

Amazon is currently offering the August third-generation Smart Lock for $100 in Dark Gray. Down from its $125 going rate, like what you’d pay on the Silver style, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and matches the third-lowest we’ve seen this year. Expand your smart home to the front door and take advantage of the keyless entry on August’s third-generation smart lock. Aside from being able to remove keys from your everyday carry, you’ll be able to remotely check the lock’s status. So no longer will you have to get out of bed at night to check if the door really did get locked.

