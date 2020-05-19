Save on Lenovo and Samsung tablets from $123 in today’s best deals, more

Save on Lenovo and Samsung tablets in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. You can also find Nokia’s PureView 9 from $330. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Lenovo’s Tab M10 HD Android Tablet on sale

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $123. Having dropped from $155, today’s offer saves you over 20%, comes within $7 of the all-time low, and is the third-best to date. For comparison, you’ll still pay $180 at Best Buy. Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 comes equipped with dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers and expandable microSD card storage. Those in search of a more affordable option for watching Netflix in bed or web browsing from the couch will find this to be a compelling solution at the price.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Tablet hits new low

B&H is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch 128GB for $550. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $20. This top-tier Samsung tablet aims to deliver a PC-like experience in the form of Android. It supports a keyboard with trackpad, just like you’ll find with the latest iPads. Unlike Apple tablets, this offering bundles a stylus in the form of Samsung’s S Pen. When not in use it magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet.

Nokia PureView 9 offers multiple cameras

Amazon offers the Nokia 9 PureView 128GB Android Smartphone for $380. While stock is dwindling at Amazon, you can lock-in the discounted price there or find deals from $330 at Best Buy if you activate today, although additional charges will apply. Today’s deal is $120 less than our previous mention and the lowest we’ve all-time at Amazon. PureView 9 features five 12MP cameras on the back and a 20MP front-facing camera, all of which come together to deliver notable image quality. Other features include 128GB of on-board storage, a six-inch pOLED display and more.

