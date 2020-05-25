Four years after its debut, Samsung’s Galaxy S7 was officially dropped from software support last month. Now, though, Samsung is giving the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge a final update to fix a critical security issue that popped up recently.

On more recent Galaxy devices with the May 2020 security patch update, Samsung patched a serious security vulnerability that could let a determined attacker gain access to the system, potentially without the user even knowing about it. This vulnerability came from a change Samsung made to Android which altered how the system handled .qmg files.

That issue affected every single Samsung smartphone the company has sold in 2014, including the Galaxy S7 series which is still in use by many today. Thankfully, Samsung is giving S7 owners some help here.

Spotted PiunikaWeb on Samsung’s forums, a new update appears to be rolling out for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge which delivers the SVE-2020-16747 fix. That update still has the April security patch attached to it, but a Samsung moderator says that the fix for the .qmg exploit has been fixed.

Official support for the Galaxy S7 series is still officially terminated, but it’s nice to see that Samsung is owning up to the security issue and still delivering an update to fix it. It’s unclear if older Galaxy flagships affected by this issue — Galaxy S6, S5 — will also be updated.

