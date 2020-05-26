Even after launching with Android Nougat, the stable Android 10 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 5 and 5T.

There are very few smartphones released since 2019 that have received the full Android 10 upgrade, so for the OnePlus 5 and 5T from 2017 to get updated is really impressive to say the least. Fans have shared evidence of the rollout over on the official OnePlus Forums, with the OTA update not officially being confirmed by the firm themselves.

You may remember that the recent OxygenOS Betas have been rolling out in preparation for this stable update, so it was expected soon. However, if you do have the OnePlus 5 or 5T and have held off running beta software, this is definitely fantastic news.

OxygenOS 10.0.0 with Android 10 for OnePlus 5 and 5T changelog

System

Upgraded to Android 10

Brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Game Space

New Game Space feature now add all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Message

Now possible to block spam by keyboard for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings – Blocking settings)

Full Screen Gestures

Removed back gesture from the bottom of the screen

Added back gesture on left and right side of the phone

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

As this is a full OS upgrade, the update package is, as you’d expect, quite large at 1.9GB. That means that you will likely want to be connected to Wi-Fi before attempting to download unless you have an unlimited data plan.

There is a ton to unpack if you haven’t used Android 10 before, with the new gestures recovering tweaks to work properly with the capacitive touch buttons on the OnePlus 5 — no such limitations on the OnePlus 5T though. There are also some other additions such as adding the dedicated Game Space, plus loads of other extras that you may have seen on newer OnePlus hardware.

It looks like the OTA file is heading out right now across the globe, but it may be possible to grab the update file and sideload using Oxygen Updater from the Google Play Store. If you have managed to get updated, then let us know how you’re getting on down in the comments section below.

