Wednesday deals: Google Smart Light Bundles $35, Fossil Explorist Wear $129, more

Today’s best deals include the Google Smart Light Starter Kit at $35, plus Fossil Explorist Wear is on sale, along with the Withings Steel Hybrid. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Smart Light Starter Kit includes a Home Mini

Best Buy currently offers the Google Smart Light Starter Kit for $35. Typically fetching $55, today’s offer is $10 under the previous discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year.

Perfect for kickstarting your Assistant smart home, this bundle includes a Google Home Mini alongside one of GE’s dimmable light bulbs. So not only will you be able to summon Assistant to turn the light on or off, but also play your favorite music, answer questions, and more.

Strap Fossil’s Explorist Wear OS Smartwatch on your wrist

Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $129. Having dropped from $275, we’ve more recently been seeing it in the $200 range with today’s offer saving you up to 53% and marking the third-best discount to date.

Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch brings heart rate monitoring, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, and notifications to your wrist. Its iOS and Android compatibility is paired with up to 24-hours of battery life per charge and a stainless steel casing with matching band elevates its appearance.

Withings’ Steel Hybrid Smartwatch logs sleep

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $85. That’s around $20 off the typical rate there and the best offer we’ve tracked since February.

This hybrid offering blends a traditional timepiece with smart capabilities including the ability to track 10 different fitness activities and record sleep data. Once paired to your smartphone you can opt to automatically send information to Apple Health, Google Fit, and a variety of other services. With no display to power, this watch delivers impressive 8-month battery life. My wife has been wearing this watch for well over a year now and only recently had to change the battery, confirming that Withings’ claims are true.

