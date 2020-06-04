Thursday deals: LG G7 Fit $149, Skagen Falster 2 $99, Samsung Galaxy bundles, more

Thursday’s best deals include the LG G7 Fit at $149, plus Skagen’s smartwatches, and Samsung Galaxy bundles. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

LG G7 Fit is a great budget-friendly buy

Today only, B&H offers the LG G7 Fit 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $149. As a comparison, it originally sold for over $400 but trends for as much as $250 at retailers like Best Buy these days. This is also $1 less than our previous mention.

There is certainly a lot to like about the LG G7 Fit, including a 6.1-inch display, USB-C connectivity, and 32GB worth of storage. Dual cameras, offering 16MP on the back and 8MP for the front, deliver solid images for a device of this price. It’s all powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset with support for Android’s 8.1 Oreo operating system.

Skagen’s Falster 2 Smartwatch up to $196 off

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch with Yellow Band for $99. That’s up to $196 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek smartwatch is powered by Google Wear OS. By taking this approach, Skagen has delivered a versatile smartphone companion that’s ready to work with both iPhone and Android devices. Falster 2 lets you download custom watch faces, helping you achieve a look that’s tailored to fit your needs.

Save $299+ on Samsung Galaxy smartphone bundles

Microsoft is currently bundling select Samsung smartphones with a free Galaxy Watch Active2. While you’ll be able to save on the latest and greatest alongside previous-generation handsets, one standout is on the Galaxy S20 5G at $1,000, with the smartwatch automatically added at checkout. Typically picking up the smartphone and wearable would run you $1,299, with today’s offer saving you 23%, beating the value of our previous mention by $99, and marking the best to date.

Samsung’s latest flagship handset sports a 6.2-inch display, 28-hour battery life, 128GB of onboard storage, and 5G connectivity. There’s also an impressive triple camera array headlined by 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

