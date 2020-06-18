Deals: Nest Cams on sale for Father’s Day, Galaxy Note 10+ $780, more

Today’s best deals include Google Nest cameras and more, plus savings on the Samsung Note10+, and Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Google Nest cameras and more

Today we’re seeing a collection of Google’s smart home security offerings on sale, headlined by the Nest Cam Outdoor for $149 at Amazon. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer matches our previous mention, comes within $25 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. You can also score a 2-pack for $238, down from its $398 value. Standout features here include 1080p recording, two-way talk, and integration with the rest of Google’s smart home ecosystem. There’s also an entirely weather-resistant design, meaning you’ll easily be able to surveil outdoor areas when monitoring for package drop-offs, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is $780

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB Android Smartphone for $780. Down from its $1,200 going rate, today’s offer is $220 less than Amazon’s competing sale price and one of the best we’ve tracked all-time. Alternatively, Amazon will sell you the 256GB version for $724, down from $950. Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra-wide sensors. There’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $119

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $119. That’s down from the original $250 price tag and our previous $170 new condition mention. Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers full 1080p HD video feed of all your front porch happenings. With packages arriving daily, this is a great way to keep an eye on your deliveries and more. It works in conjunction with Amazon’s Echo lineup, including its display-focused devices, allow users to easily check-in on Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Includes the option for two-way communication via the built-in speaker and microphone. Includes a one-year warranty.

