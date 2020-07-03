Google Pixel 3/XL heavily discounted in today’s best deals, Chromecast Ultra $50, more

Google Pixel 3/XL is heavily discounted in today’s best deals, plus you can save on various Motorola Android devices and Chromecast Ultra, as well. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon cuts Google Pixel 3/XL prices

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 3 64GB for $378 alongside a host of other discounts on XL models, too. That’s $430 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $19 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your old smartphone or simply want a backup, it’s hard to overlook this affordable flagship from Google. It boasts a quad-core Snapdragon 845 processor, Qi charging, and a camera that can still hold its own when compared with the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones. Google’s algorithms are constantly getting better, ensuring that the bokeh blur in all of your future photos only continues to improve.

Various Motorola Android devices on sale

Amazon is currently offering the GSM unlocked Motorola Moto G8 Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $130. Down from its typical $200 price tag, today’s offer saves you 35%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Sporting a 6.2-inch Max Vision display, Moto G8 Play can go 2-days before needing to be recharged. This handset packs a fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock and you’ll be able to count on a microSD card slot for expanding storage down the line. Then around back, there’s a triple camera array comprised of 13MP, ultra-wide, and depth sensors. Check out the entire sale here.

Chromecast Ultra sees rare $20 drop to $50

Today only, Woot is offering the Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $50 in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Originally going for $69, which it still fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve ever tracked for this streaming media player. You’ll find 4K HDR playback available here, alongside Stadia support for internet-based gaming. If your TV isn’t smart, or you’re just wanting a better, and more supported platform, Chromecast Ultra is a great option.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Corsair LT100 Review: Add some iCUE RGB towers to your battlestation [Video]

Tribit QuietPlus 72 Review: Affordable ANC for bass lovers [Video]

Moshi Lounge Q Wireless Charger review: Upgrade your workspace [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: