Anker accessories from under $9 headline today’s best deals, AirPods Pro $220, more

Anker’s new Amazon sale headlines today’s best deals, plus AirPods Pro are back to $220, and you can pick up Android Auto for your ride at a notable discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale

Anker is kicking off the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon, headlined by its PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub at $45. Regularly $60, today’s deal represents a new Amazon all-time low by $5. Notable features here include a 7-in-2 design, which takes a pair of USB-C ports and adds expansive I/O along the way. This includes support for 100W Power Delivery, along with the addition of multiple USB-C and A ports, micro/SD card readers, and more. It’s a great pair with the latest MacBooks from Apple. More deals can be found here.

AirPods Pro return to $220

Verizon Wireless offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $220. Regularly $249, today’s deal is at least $15 from the next best price and a match of the best we’ve seen in recent months.

AirPods Pro deliver a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Android Auto is yours for $380

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver (V850BT) for $380. Slashing $100 off the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention from back in January and matches the all-time low. Featuring a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, JVC’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride if you’re looking for enhanced smartphone integration. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting.

