Hands-on with CaliCase: The waterproof phone pouch [Video]

Below we go hands-on with the excellent and lightweight CaliCase case designed to keep your smartphone safe from water. 9to5Google readers can grab a CaliCase case now for 20% OFF with our code 9TO5GOOGLE for a limited time.

Check out our hands-on video with the CaliCase waterproof case:

Do you have a smartphone with an IP water and dust resistance rating? Well, how about adding a bit more protection or alternatively giving your non-waterproof smartphone proper splash protection?

If you have any intention of going in or near water soon, then you should take a look at picking up a CaliCase — a handy waterproof pouch designed to fully protect your phone when near, or in the water. You can even keep other belongings safe from the elements without needing a bathing suit with pockets.

While an IP68 rating is great for freshwater, it doesn’t cover you fully in saltwater. CaliCase properly seals in your device meaning you can even take your smartphone photography underwater. Because each pouch is made from thick, durable and importantly clear PVC plastic, the dual layered-structure gives you confidence that even non-waterproof smartphones are safe from water damage.

The magnetic seal and latch also ensure that your valuables are securely sealed inside, safe from the weather and water. The rotating latches are easy enough for anyone to clip but the protection is second-to-none.

The windows at the rear also ensure that you can take your photos and videos underwater for a completely new perspective. Using a CaliCase with your smartphone also happens to be a piece of cake thanks to the front-facing window, which allows you to use your phone without getting the display wet.

Water protection isn’t all that’s offered, as the soft cushioned design means that you’ve got even better overall drop protection. Plus in a post-COVID world your smartphone is safer from contact with germs and bacteria.

Even if you’re not heading to the beach or by a pool, the handy strap means heading out for a rainy run is no issue as your phone stays safe and dry. Clip on to a carabiner and have peace of mind no matter the weather conditions.

Each and every single CaliCase is IPX8 water and dust rated. This means that when your phone is placed inside, it can withstand up to 100 feet of water pressure — more than enough for modest diving and snorkelling trips.

Worried about your phone sinking? Don’t be, as the CaliCase includes a lightweight foam enclosure that allows the case to float so that you can worry less about your smartphone sinking. The colorful design also means that even in the murkiest waters you’ll be able to spot your prized possession.

The CaliCase is available in 15 different stylish colours so you can match your smartphone design, and for a limited time our subscribers can grab 20% OFF a CaliCase if they use code “9to5Google” a checkout:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: