Anker’s Amazon sale starts at $10, plus deals on Acer Chromebooks, and more

Today’s best deals include Anker’s big Amazon Gold Box from $10, plus Acer Chromebooks, and an AmazonBasics sale has new price drops. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box starts at $10

Today only, AnkerDirect via Amazon is taking up to 44% off its popular charging accessories and more. Deals start at $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerPort III Mini USB-C Wall Charger at $20. Regularly over $25, today’s deal is the second-best 2020 offer we’ve tracked to date. This ultra-slim wall charger offers upgraded USB-C charging at 30W and a low-profile design that won’t take up too much space in your bag. Ideal for the latest iPhone and Android devices.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 sees $100 discount

Best Buy is currently offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $529. Down from its $629 going rate that you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen and is subsequently a new all-time low. Having just been released last month, Acer’s latest Chromebook packs a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen display, 128GB of onboard storage, and 8GB of RAM. Everything is housed within an aluminum chassis and the folding screen allows you to use it as a tablet. Alongside two USB-C ports, you’ll also find an HDMI output, USB 3.0 slot, and a microSD card reader for expanding storage.

AmazonBasics tech deals from $5

Amazon is hosting a wide-ranging sale of in-house AmazonBasics lineup with a particular focus on tech this morning. Deals start at under $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics Rapid USB Rechargeable Battery Charger at $11. Often retailing for around $15, today’s deal marks the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time.

Notable features here include a “rapid recharging” build that can handle up to four AA or AAA batteries at a time. It’s compatible with more rechargeables on the market today, so you can toss just about any brand in here, and it will get the job done.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month's best trade-in deals when you decide it's time to upgrade your device.

