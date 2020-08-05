Samsung makes some of the best truly wireless earbuds on the market right now with its Galaxy Buds+, but the company’s latest release is trying something different. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are official, and, yep, they look like beans.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are different from the Galaxy Buds+ in a handful of ways, but the most obvious is the design. These are traditional by no means, but Samsung says this unique design should be more comfortable for users while also sitting more flush within the ear.

As a result of this design, there’s no perfect seal with your ear, but Samsung has still built-in active noise cancellation to block out the world around you, but if you turn that off, you’ll be able to enjoy allowing those ambient noises in.

Buds Live deliver audio through a 12mm driver that is tuned by AKG. That’s a bigger physical driver than the Galaxy Buds+, and Samsung also says that a “bass duct” will improve the lows so everything sounds “deep and rich.” There are three microphones on Galaxy Buds Live as well to power active noise cancellation as well as the “Voice Pickup Unit,” which is supposed to improve voice quality in calls.

Galaxy Buds Live are rated for 6 hours on a charge with constant listening — less with ANC, obviously — and up to 21 hours from the case. Charging can happen over USB-C or Qi.

Samsung is launching Galaxy Buds Live tomorrow for $169. You’ll be able to buy from Samsung.com and other outlets in Mystic Bronze, White, and Black.

