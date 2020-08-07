Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra highlights today’s best deals, plus $250 off Android Auto receivers, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at an all-time low, plus discounts on Sony Android Auto receivers and wireless earbuds. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra at $171 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB for $1,228. Down from the usual $1,400 price tag, today’s offer marks the third-lowest we’ve seen on an unlocked model and comes within $28 of our previous mention on a carrier-locked version.

S20 Ultra delivers a 6.9-inch display alongside 37-hour battery life and a camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away. There’s also expandable microSD card storage, as well as future-proof 5G connectivity.

Save up to $250 on Android Auto receivers

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay and Android Auto receiver for $300. Normally selling for $550, here you’ll walk away scoring $250 in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $100 and marking a new all-time low.

This CarPlay and Android Auto receiver from Sony upgrades your ride with a 6.4-inch touchscreen display. It makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while on the road. Plus, it also supports integrating a car’s backup camera, in case you already have one or plan on upgrading down the line.

Sony’s popular true-wireless earbuds

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $170. That’s down $60 from the regular going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low.

Sony’s wireless earbuds arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple AirPods competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category.

