OnePlus 7 Pro hits all-time low in today’s best deals, Google Nest Wifi bundles $199, more

Today’s best deals include the OnePlus 7 Pro at $450, Nest Wifi bundles, and Sony’s popular ANC wireless headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 7 Pro drops to new all-time low

Woot is currently offering the GSM unlocked OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $450. Typically fetching $699, today’s offer is $99 under our previous mention, as well as the sale price direct from OnePlus, and marks a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and curved edge to edge form-factor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera array that is centered around a 48MP main camera and then supplemented by an ultra wide angle lens and 3x optical zoom. Other notable features include Warp Charge which replenishes the battery in just 20-minutes, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Google’s Nest Wifi 2-pack returns to $199

Office Depot offers the Google Nest Wifi 2-router Bundle for $199. Regularly $269 or more, today’s deal matches our previous mention and bests Amazon’s current offer by $40. The latest version of Nest Wifi offers a 2-node system that covers up to 3,800-square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality here, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities.

Sony’s popular ANC wireless headphones

Amazon offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $248. As a comparison, these headphones typically sell for $350 before dropping to $278 recently. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback and more.

