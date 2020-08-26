Pixel 4 at $300 off highlights today’s best deals, plus Assistant accessories, more

Today’s best deals include discounts on Pixel 4, plus Assistant-enabled smart home gear, and APC power accessories. You’ll find all that and more down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 4 deals return

Amazon is taking $250 off Pixel 4 models in unlocked condition from $549. However, you can drop the price to $500 at Best Buy if you’re willing to activate today. Just remember additional activation fees will apply. Today’s deal drops the price by as much as $300 across the board and matches our previous mention.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign from the previous model offering 12 to 18 hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Home Depot offers up to 45% off smart home tech

Home Depot takes up to 45% off smart home accessories, solar panels, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Arlo Q 1080p Indoor Security Camera at $100. Regularly around $125 and originally $150, today’s deal falls just under our previous mention and is the best price we can find. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings.

Amazon offers up to 31% off APC power strips

Amazon is offering up to 31% off APC UPS battery back up systems and surge protectors. One standout here is the APC UPS 850VA UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector (BE850G2) for $80. Regularly fetching $114 direct, nearly as much at Walmart, and closer to $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 20% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for keeping your internet running and to ensure gear stays safe during power outages and the like, this model has nine outlets and a pair of USB charging ports. While three of the outlets are just surge protected power sources, the other six are also powered via the system’s built-in 850VA battery supply.

