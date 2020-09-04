Friday deals: Anker Gold Box from $15, notable savings on OnePlus 8/Pro, more

Today’s best deals include Anker’s Amazon Gold Box, plus OnePlus 8/Pro, and Google Nest Secure. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon offers up to 42% off Anker accessories and more. Headlining is the Anker PowerPort Atom III USB-C Wall Charger at $26. Regularly over $35, today’s deal is $3 less than our previous mention and marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date. There’s a lot to like on the Atom III Slim with its 45W of power and low-key design. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device.

Save $100 on OnePlus 8/Pro smartphones

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $899. Typically fetching $999, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new all-time low. You’ll also score a $150 credit to use on the brand’s accessories.

OnePlus 8 Pro packs a premium Android experience centered around a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. 5G connectivity enters alongside 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 865 SoC completes the package. There’s also a 48MP quad-camera supplemented by 3X telephoto, 5MP Color Filter, and ultra-wide angle lenses. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Secure Alarm system at $249

B&H is currently offering the Google Nest Secure Alarm Security System for $249. Typically fetching $399, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and is the best we’ve seen in months.

Nest Secure expands your Google-centered smart home with some added security. This kit includes the base station which also doubles as an alarm and keypad alongside two Detect entry sensors. Then two Nest Tags round out the package, allowing you to easily arm or disarm the system by tapping them to the keypad. Plus, everything can be controlled with Assistant, as well.

