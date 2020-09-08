Last year, Google launched Verified SMS in Messages for Android to reduce spam. The Google Phone app is now picking up a “Verified Calls” capability as the dialer officially becomes available for many more non-Pixel devices.

Given the number of spam callers, people might be hesitant to pick up especially when it’s a random number. Google thinks this negatively impacts shops and other companies that “need to get in touch with customers who don’t have the business’s number saved.”

“Verified Calls” is Google’s solution, with users seeing a blue shield icon that features a checkmark, business name, logo, and number. There will also be a “Call Reason” field that includes messages like:

Confirm transaction activity

Your food delivery

Flight time changes

For instance, banks calling to alert a customer about a possible fraudulent transaction can increase answer rates by stating the call reason. A food delivery or logistics company can do the same to make sure customers can coordinate and make themselves available.

All this means that the business calling you has been authenticated by Google and is not a spammer. According to the company, this capability “materially improves answer rates,” similar to Verified SMS:

This in turn helps reduce business costs while identifying relevant calls to users in a trustworthy way.

Verified Calls in the Google Phone app are first rolling out to the US, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and India. More countries will follow, while additional information for businesses interested in participating is available here.

Meanwhile, Google is officially bringing the Phone app to many more non-Pixel devices. Available via the Play Store, it’s already preloaded on Android One and Go phones. This week’s launch will be limited to select devices running Android 9 Pie and above. This includes flagships from Samsung and LG.

Google hopes to bring the dialer to as many users as possible and will be monitoring user feedback to make sure no compatibility issues arise.

