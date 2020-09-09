Deals: Samsung Galaxy S10/+ from $500, Wyze smart home bundles, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S10/+, along with Wyze smart home bundles, and Epson’s Android TV Projector. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S10/+ deals start at $500

Woot is offering various Samsung Galaxy S10/+ Android Smartphones from $500. These are open-box models with all original accessories and a 90-day warranty. Notable features include a 6.1-inch (or larger) display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. You can count on a 16MP camera as well, which Samsung dubs as “professional-grade.”

Kickstart your smart home with Wyze’s starter bundle

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle for $80. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date.

Whether you’re looking to finally get in the smart home game for the first time, or want to expand an existing setup, this bundle from Wyze is worth considering. Not only are you getting one of its popular 1080p cameras, but plenty of other accessories as well. That includes three smart bulbs, alongside a pair of smart plugs and two contact sensors. There’s also an included microSD card for storing local recordings, and a Sense motion detector completes the package.

Epson’s Android TV Laser Projector

Amazon is currently offering the Epson EF-100 Smart Android TV Laser Projector for $700. Down from its usual $1,000 price tag, today’s offer is $100 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low.

With the ability to create an up to 150-inch screen, Epson’s laser projector touts a 1280 x 800 resolution alongside 2,000-lumen brightness. Its compact form factor will make this projector a great option for setting up in home theaters with limited space, as well as taking outside for drive-in-style movie nights and the like. Plus, built-in Android TV capabilities allow you to watch all your favorite streaming services and more right from the Epson EF-100.

