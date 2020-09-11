Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy tablets, Anker accessories, and Garmin smartwatches

Today’s best deals include Samsung Galaxy tablets, Anker Android accessories, and a Garmin hybrid smartwatch. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $200 on refurb Samsung Galaxy tablets

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy Android tablets starting at $85. One standout is on the Galaxy Tab S6 256GB for $530. Having originally retailed for $730, you’ll still find a new condition model selling for $724 at Amazon with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $70 and marking the lowest we’ve seen to date.

Sporting a 10.5-inch AMOLED display, Samsung also incorporates a built-in fingerprint sensor and support for the bundled S-Pen with its Galaxy Tab S6. There’s also DeX support, making this just as ideal for using as a full-blown PC at a desk as it is for kicking back and watching your favorite shows. Includes a 90-day Woot warranty.

Anker and Amazon partner for Gold Box sale

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering various chargers, cables, and more up to 35% off. Headlining is the PowerPort Strip 2 Mini at $14. Regularly $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and 30% off the regular going rate. This portable power strip is great for mobile setups or frequent travelers. It features two AC outlets and two 2.4A USB-A ports, not to mention an ultra-slim design made to easily fold up in your bag.

Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch at $285

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $285. Usually fetching $350, like you’ll find on other styles right now, today’s offer is good for a $65 discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

This stainless steel hybrid smartwatch delivers a more traditional look without sacrificing on functionality. It’ll still pair with your smartphone to send notifications while also tracking heart rate, sleep, VO2 max, and other stats. Battery life clocks in at 5 days, helping avoid daily charging of yet another device.

