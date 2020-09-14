Deals: Samsung Galaxy S20/+ $200 off, Galaxy Buds $150, more

Samsung Galaxy S20/+ leads today’s best deals, along with the latest Galaxy Buds, and Lenovo’s Smart Clock. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20/+ 5G

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,000. Typically fetching $1,200, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, is the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon, and is the best we’ve seen in months. You can also score the Galaxy S20 for $800, a savings of $200 and a match of the all-time low. Samsung S20 series smartphones deliver an up to 6.7-inch Infinity-O display alongside upwards of 34-hour battery life and 5G connectivity. There’s also a Single Take AI-backed camera system on either handset, with the S20+ standing out thanks to its 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Live return to all-time low

Woot is currently offering the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $150. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $170, like you’ll find at Amazon or direct from Samsung, today’s offer marks only the second time we’ve seen these earbuds on sale and matches the all-time low. Having just launched last month, Samsung’s latest entry into the true wireless earbuds market delivers a unique bean-shaped design alongside active noise cancellation thanks to 12mm drivers and three built-in microphones. Battery life clocks in at six hours per charge, with its Qi-enabled charging case bringing that up to 21 hours in total.

Lenovo Smart Clock offers Assistant

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $40. This is up to $20 off the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve so far this year. Lenovo Smart Clock delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more.

