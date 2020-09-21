Deals: Samsung A71 5G $500, Anker sale from $9, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung A71 at $500, plus Anker has a fresh batch of deals, and AirPods Pro are $199. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score Samsung’s unlocked A71 5G Smartphone

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $500. Usually fetching $600, like you’ll pay at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks a new all-time low on an unlocked model, and is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen. Having been released earlier this summer, Samsung’s A71 smartphone delivers a more budget-friendly way to get in the Android game compared to its flagship S20 and Note 20 devices. It packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity and around back, there’s a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens.

Fresh batch of Anker deals

Anker is starting the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon headlined by its eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam with Assistant for $32. Free shipping is available in today’s sale with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. eufy’s affordable HomeKit cameras drop even further in today’s sale from the usual $40 price tag. This is also $2 under our previous mention. There’s a lot to like here with full 1080p HD feeds, two-way communication, and integration with all the major smart home platforms. At today’s $32 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find HomeKit compatible accessories, outside of smart plugs, from a trusted name for less.

AirPods Pro bounce back to $199

Brandsmart USA offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $199. Regularly $249, today’s deal matches our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen in 2020.

AirPods Pro arrives with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Not to mention, they are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can enjoy them during workouts and more. We loved them in our hands-on review as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Zhiyun Smooth XS Review: Best budget-friendly iPhone gimbal gets better [Video]

Review: Razer takes iPhone gaming next level with Kishi MFi controller [Video]

Wyze Cam Outdoor Review: Easy wireless setup with night vision for $50 [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: