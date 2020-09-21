OnePlus is launching a new promotion, bundling its latest smartphones with a pair of FREE OnePlus Buds when code SEPTFREETWS has been applied at checkout. Right now, you can score the OnePlus 8 Pro for $999 and lock-in the earbuds which usually fetch $79 on their own at no extra cost. You can also enjoy the same savings on the standard OnePlus 8 at $699.

In either case, you’re looking at one of the first few discounts to date on the brand’s recent smartphones. Head below for all the details on this OnePlus 8 Pro deal.

At the higher-end of the two handsets included in this deal, OnePlus 8 Pro packs a premium experience centered around a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll also enjoy 5G connectivity, which enters alongside 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, with a Snapdragon 865 SoC powering the entire package. Then around back, there’s a 48MP quad camera supplemented by 3X telephoto, 5MP Color Filter, and ultra-wide angle lenses. Plus, an IP68 water-resistance design rounds out the notable features.

The OnePlus 8 on the other hand delivers a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display with a similar design to the Pro version, alongside the same hole punch-style front-facing camera. It packs a triple camera system comprised of a 48MP main sensor as well a macro and ultrawide lenses. For a closer look at both of the smartphones, be sure to dive into our hands-on review with the OnePlus 8 Pro, as well as the OnePlus 8 right here.

Both handsets deliver capable feature sets at the price point, with the included earbuds only sweetening the pot to round out the package. The OnePlus Buds feature the true wireless design you’d expect these days, alongside 7-hours of playback per charge and an additional 23-hours with the bundled charging case. Our hands-on review offers a closer look at everything else they bring to the table.

