Save big on Chromebooks in today’s best deals, plus Sony’s popular ANC earbuds $178, more

Today’s best deals include various Chromebooks on sale, Sony’s top-end ANC earbuds, and TP-Link smart lighting. You’ll find all that and more down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on refurb Chromebooks

Woot is currently discounting a selection of certified refurbished Chromebooks headlined by the ASUS Chromebook Flip C100 1.8GHz/4GB/16GB for $160. Down from its original $279 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous refurbished mention for the all-time low and amounts to upwards of 42% in savings. Whether you’re looking for an affordable device for the kids or just want something to browse the web from the couch, the ASUS Chromebook Flip has you covered. This 2-in-1 device can convert from a typical keyboard-centered experience to a touchscreen one with a folding hinge. There’s also dual USB ports, a microSD card reader, and a 9-hour battery life. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC Earbuds at $178

Amazon currently offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $178. Down from its $228 going rate, today’s offer matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date and comes within $8 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Delivering a truly wireless design with “industry-leading” noise canceling, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds pack upwards of 24 hours of battery life per charge. Plus when you’re in a bind, just a few minutes on the charger equates to an hour and a half of listening. Other notable features like touchpad controls and adaptive sound control make these a compelling option. We found that to be the case in our hands-on review.

TP-Link Assistant Filament light bulb for $15

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart A19 Filament LED Bulb for $15. Typically fetching up to $20, it just recently dropped from $17 with today’s offer saving you upwards of 25% and matching the all-time low. Sporting a unique see-through design, TP-Link’s Edison-style bulb stands out from your average smart light by showcasing the filament inside. Not only will it make a nice addition to your smart home from the looks department, but also in terms of functionality. This bulb works with Alexa and Assistant, all while not requiring a hub or additional hardware.

