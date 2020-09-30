The time has come to kick back and enjoy the brand new Made by Google cohort. To celebrate the first-ever “Launch Night In,” Google sent out some special surprise kits to select media and influencers. But just what comes inside? How about we unbox the special Chromecast kit and go hands-on.

As we have mentioned, the Launch Night In event is the first online-only livestream from Google announcing multiple flagship hardware products, but the company has really leaned into the idea that product launch events are the new Netflix binging session.

Considering the Launch Night In is taking place during the day, this is a little bit of a weird kit or care package to receive. With that said, it’s still a top-tier snack and entertainment selection for those lucky enough to get a surprise care package from big “G”.

What’s inside?

Chamomile tea with Porter Mug

Chromecast with Google TV Chromecast Remote control

Popcorn

Skittles

Starburst

Socks For added comfort, Google included a pair of branded socks to kick back and enjoy the Pixel 5 launch event live stream







Upon opening, the Launch Night In kit is a one-stop-shop for a chilled, laid-back night relaxing in front of your TV catching up on all the brand new Google releases. It’s also a really neat way to package the brand new Chromecast — which is a wholly different device from previous models.

We’ll have a full review — after this very brief hands-on — of the new Chromecast in the coming days now that the updated hardware is available priced at $49.

