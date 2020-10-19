Deals: Anker Android accessories from $11, V-MODA wireless headphones, more

Today’s best deals include a new Anker sale, V-Moda wireless headphones, and various TP-Link accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker offers up deals on power essentials

Amazon is offering up a new smartphone accessories sale this morning with deals on charging essentials, speakers, and more. Headlining is the Anker PowerExtend Mini 2-port USB Wall Charger for $11. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $15 before dropping to $13 and then today’s deal price. This ultra-portable wall charger offers up to two AC outlets, 2.4A USB-A ports, and more in a sleek design. It’s a great option for basic charging if you need to add a few outlets and ports in a tight space.

V-MODA’s premium Crossfade 2 Headphones see rare discount

Amazon currently offers the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones for $300 in all styles. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is the third-best discount to date and is the first price cut we’ve seen in nearly four months. Standing out from other headphones on the market, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 sport a unique design comprised of more premium materials like a lightweight steel frame, durable vegan leather, and more. The cans come equipped with 14-hour battery life and are complemented by dual 50mm drivers and support for higher-end audio codex.

TP-Link smart home sale

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $18. Also available for the same price at B&H. Having dropped from $30, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and matches the all-time low set only once before. Delivering a pair of individually-controllable outlets to your setup, TP-Link’s smart plug works with both Alexa and Assistant for voice control. You’ll also be able to use the companion app for configuring automations and schedules. There’s also no need for an additional hub, making it a solid option for those getting started.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

EPOS steps forward as Sennheiser’s Gaming Arm: GSX 300 + GSP 602 review [Video]

Review: Mouse and keyboard on console? Kaliber Gaming’s kit says yes [Video]

Hulkman Alpha 85S Review: Powerful smart jump starter EDC for your car [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: