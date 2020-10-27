Deals: Samsung Note 20/Ultra hit all-time lows, Kingston storage, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung Note 20, Kingston 512GB microSD card for $79, and meross smart home accessories. Hit the jump for all that in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra return to Amazon lows

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Smartphone for $1,100. Typically fetching $1,300, today’s offer is still one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and matches our previous mention for the all-time low at Amazon.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display that’s complemented by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, as well as a 10MP selfie camera with hole punch design. Staples of the Note lineup like S-Pen support are included alongside a triple camera array and microSD card expansion.

Kingston’s 512GB microSD Card now $79

Amazon is offering the Kingston 512GB microSDHC Card for $79. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $1. This Kingston offering boasts up to 100MB/s performance and is made with portable devices in mind. It’s a great Nintendo Switch add-on that will allow you to store tons of games digitally so they’re easily accessible no matter where you are. The card resists damage from water, extreme temperatures, shock, vibrations, and even X-rays.

meross smart home accessories from $17

Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 2-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $20. Down from its $25 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the best in over six months.

This 2-outlet smart plug is a great way to expand your smart home to the outdoors with its weather-resistant design. On top of being able to use the companion smartphone app, both Alexa and Assistant can be commanded to turn on each of the outlets. And with the holidays inching closer, this is a great way to bring decorations into the rest of your smart setup. Shop other deals from $17.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

EPOS steps forward as Sennheiser’s Gaming Arm: GSX 300 + GSP 602 review [Video]

Review: Mouse and keyboard on console? Kaliber Gaming’s kit says yes [Video]

Hulkman Alpha 85S Review: Powerful smart jump starter EDC for your car [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: