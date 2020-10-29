Skip Google’s monthly fee and get a pCloud lifetime subscription for 65% off

Cloud storage is something millions of people already enjoy from services such as Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and others. For the most part, these services offer different amounts of storage that’s accessible online for a monthly fee.

If you want to save money on cloud storage, pCloud has a killer offer going on right now. The company’s lifetime plans (one-time payment) are now available for a massive 65% off, presenting big savings over traditional subscription services such as Google Drive. Head below for a closer look.

pCloud is the fastest-growing competitor to these services. They have more than 13,000,000 users worldwide and reached profitability in only 3 years with only 32 staff.

Why should you choose pCloud? Aside from the potential savings, the service offers a lot of what you probably want cloud storage for in the first place. You can access all of your files from the web and apps on PC, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS.

What about security? There are quite a few things in pCloud’s favor! Shared links, for example, have the ability to be password protected, something Google Drive doesn’t actually offer. Also, something they recently released is the ability to choose where your data is stored when you sign up — either in the United States (Dallas) or the European Union (Luxembourg). pCloud picked data centers in these locations for their reliability and quality. No other cloud storage has this for their free tier users. You can also rest easy that your data isn’t being transferred without permission.

There’s an option to enable client-side encryption, ensuring that you are the only person who can access your stored data. Your account can be locked down with two-factor authentication, too. pCloud is based in Switzerland, meaning they comply with GDPR and Swiss privacy laws, the latter being some of the most strict in the world regarding an individual’s data.

On PC and Mac, pCloud can sync files from your computer by directly integrating with File Explorer and Finder. It feels like a native experience, just without taking up any physical storage on your machine. The same applies for Linux too! Mobile devices, meanwhile, can access and upload files from individual apps as well as automatically backing up photos and videos and even streaming music files.

Regardless of where you’re using your 2TB of storage from pCloud, you’ll have agreat set of features. You can share files with friends, family, or colleagues instantly using just a link. Even if that person doesn’t have a pCloud account, they’ll still be able to preview and download that content. After a link has been shared, you can even view detailed statistics on how many people are using that file.

If they do have a pCloud account, you can share entire folders with them for easy collaboration. Files can also be temporarily saved offline from pCloud apps on your various devices. Another handy feature pCloud offers is “Rewind” which can recover older files that may have been deleted or alt ered by mistake.

You can sign up now for a lifetime subscription to pCloud to join over 13,000,000 other users already on the service. As mentioned, a 2TB plan costs $350 as a one-time payment or you can get 500GB for $175.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: