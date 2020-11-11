Deals: Anker accessory sale from $6, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ $650, more

Today’s best deals include Anker Android accessories, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and HP Chromebooks. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon one-day Anker sale from $6

Amazon is offering up to 35% off Anker charging gear and accessories. One standout is the Anker Portable PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank for $29.50. Regularly up at $43, today’s deal is a 31% price drop and the lowest we can find. This ultra-portable power bank is just 0.7-inches thick and is ideal for charging two devices simultaneously via its 20000mAh battery and pair of 2.4A USB-A ports. A special trickle-charge mode is designed to meet “the tiny power requirements of smaller devices, ensuring a fast and safe charge.” It ships with a micro USB cable, travel pouch, and Anker’s “worry-free 18-month warranty.”

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at $650

Microsoft is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB Android Smartphone for $650. Down from its $1,100 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 41% discount, beats our previous mention for the Amazon low by $150, and marks a new all-time low. Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra wide sensors. There’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Early Black Friday Chromebook deals from $169

Amazon currently offers the HP Chromebook 14a GHz/4GB/32GB for $250. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale and matches the second-best price to date. Centered around a 14-inch display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard SSD storage. It boasts up to 13 hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports, a B&O sound system, and more. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for connecting legacy devices, as well. Shop more early Black Friday Chromebook deals from $169.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Anker Powerhouse II 400 Review: More capacity to power adventures [Video]

Wyze Cam v3 Review: $20 delivers incredible color night vision with sharper image [Video]

EPOS steps forward as Sennheiser’s Gaming Arm: GSX 300 + GSP 602 review [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: