As Play Music nears deprecation, Google continues to update its successor with more and more features. YouTube Music is now working on Snapchat and Instagram story sharing, but the functionality is not yet live.

If you have Instagram or Snapchat installed on your Android device, YouTube Music’s custom share sheet features two new targets. “Instagram stories” and “Snapchat stories” look to be generated by the streaming service and not the default ones — as determined by the square icon shape — offered by the social apps.

At the moment, tapping either crashes YouTube Music. However, it’s clear what functionality Google is working towards.

Similar to Apple Music and Spotify, you’ll presumably be able to share a story that features the song you’re listening to. This should include album artwork and artist name, as well as some sort of custom vertical background. If Google is working with Instagram, there will likely be a link for viewers of the story to open YouTube Music and start listening.

Besides giving existing users popular Snapchat and Instagram sharing options, this serves as another way for Google to advertise YouTube Music. As of today, the integration does not appear to be live on either social network.

More about YouTube Music: