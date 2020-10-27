For the past several weeks, Google’s primary streaming service has been A/B testing a number of changes to its personalized playlists. YouTube Music is now going ahead with another that renames “Your Mix” to “My Supermix.”

The service’s flagship playlist originally started out as “Your Mixtape” before becoming “Your Mix last December as part of the “Mixed for you” shelf that includes Discover and New Release. It was described as:

Your Mix is the perfect playlist for those times when you don’t want to think and just want to play something you know you’ll like. It’s full of songs by artists you know and love, and also mixes in some songs and artists you’ve never heard before, but that we think you’ll love. Small updates are made regularly, so the music never gets stale and there’s always something new in rotation.

As of this afternoon, the playlist has been renamed to “My Supermix” with a “Formerly Your Mix” reminder underneath. The cover art is unchanged with a red background and a full YouTube logo in the top-left corner. There’s also a top view of what’s presumably albums arranged in a circle.

More importantly, the behavior/mechanic remains the same, with Google not changing the playlist to one that is only updated daily (versus the current, live-generated radio). YouTube Music was A/B testing that in August, but that fortunately has not been widely introduced.

Meanwhile, the service last month tested seven Spotify-esque “My Mix” playlists. Anecdotally, that feature — along with high-level Home feed filters — is rolled out on my iOS devices, but not on Android.

YouTube Music’s My Supermix rename is widely rolled out on Android, iOS, and the web.

