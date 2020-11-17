Deals: Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 $350, Skagen Falster Smartwatch $199, more

Today’s best deals include Amazon’s Chromebook Gold Box, the Skagen Falster 3, and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live bundle. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo Chromebooks, monitors, more up to 20% off

Amazon is offering up to 20% off Lenovo Chromebooks, laptops, monitors, and more. Our top pick is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for $350. As a comparison, it usually goes for over $400 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a 13-inch HD display with impressive specs on the inside, including 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid-state drive. It’s all powered by an Intel Core i3 2.1GHz processor.

Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch drops to $199

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch for $199 in a variety of styles. Usually selling for $295, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since July. Powered by Wear OS, Skagen’s latest smartwatch comes equipped with a multi-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS. You’ll of course find the usual suite of fitness tracking features. A circular touchscreen display sits within a stainless steel housing. You’ll also be able to choose from a series of bands ranging from silicon, leather, and even Milanese loop-inspired offerings.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live include an official 9W Qi charger

Today only, Woot is bundling the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with Samsung’s 9W Wireless Charging Pad for $145. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically you’d spend $170 for the earbuds alone with the added Qi charger, bringing another $36 in value to the package. As the latest pair of true wireless earbuds from Samsung, its Galaxy Buds Live deliver a new bean-shaped design with up to 21 hours of playback with the charging case. There’s also active noise cancellation to round out the notable features. Not to mention, Qi charging support pairs perfectly with the bundled power pad, which can dish out 9W speeds.

