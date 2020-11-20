Friday deals: Samsung Note20 Ultra $950, Lenovo Smart Clock $25, Chromebooks from $169, more

Today’s best deals include early Black Friday Android smartphone offers, Lenovo Smart Clocks from $25, Chromebooks, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Early Black Friday Android smartphone deals

Microsoft is currently discounting Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note20/Ultra lineup headlined by the Note20 Ultra 128GB at $950. Usually selling for $1,300, today’s offer is $350 off the going rate, $50 below our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone is certainly worth a look at today’s price. You’ll also enjoy S Pen support as well as a triple-sensor rear camera and expandable microSD storage to complete the package.

Bring Assistant to the nightstand with Lenovo Smart Clocks

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $25. Typically fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to 49% in savings, matches the expected Black Friday price, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Bringing Google Assistant to your nightstand, Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential packs an LED display for showcasing the time alongside doubling as an alarm clock. You’ll be able to summon Google’s voice assistant for commanding smart home gear and much more, and a 2.4A USB charging port rounds out the notable features.

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook now $200 off

Today has seen plenty of Black Friday promotions go live, and now various Chromebooks are being discounted ahead of the shopping event next week. Headlining all of the deals, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $799. Usually selling for $999, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, marks the best we’ve seen in months, and matches the all-time low. Delivering a more premium Chromebook experience than other options on the market, here you’ll find a 13-inch 4K AMOLED display, aluminum build, and backlit keyboard. On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM and a 2-in-1 form-factor with bundled S Pen.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini gets another limited-edition run with updated colors [Video]

Hands-on with the Xbox Series X: First Impressions [Video]

AndaSeat Fnatic Edition Review: Stands out with build quality and color [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: