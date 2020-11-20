Back in January, the Chrome browser’s continued availability on Windows 7 was given a 2021 end date. Google is now extending Chrome support for Windows 7 to 2022 in light of this year’s current conditions.

While the past few months served as a catalyst for technology investments and digital transformation initiatives for many organizations, for others, some planned IT projects may have had to take a back seat.

In talking to enterprise customers, Google found that Windows 7 upgrade plans have taken a “back seat” this past year to other IT support and network needs. The company earlier this year set July 2021 as when it would stop fully supporting Chrome. At that point, the browser would stop receiving feature and security updates. That date was informed by adding 18 months to Microsoft’s End of Life milestone on January 14, 2020.

Google is now adding six months to that deadline and extending Chrome’s support for Windows 7 until at least January 15, 2022. A study commissioned by the browser maker found that 21% of companies are still in the process of migrating and 1% is about to start “soon.”

It will continue to “evaluate the conditions” faced by enterprise customers and “communicate any additional changes in the future.”

Migrating to Windows 10 was a part of many organizations’ roadmap for the year. But as new priorities for IT teams emerged, we’ve heard that 21% of organizations are still in the process of migrating to Windows 10.

This extension ensures that Windows 7 users can still benefit from Chrome’s security upgrades and upcoming feature roadmaps.

Our hope is that this extension gives our enterprise customers the flexibility they need to continue supporting their workforce, while moving off of Windows 7 as their situation allows.

